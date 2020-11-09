Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Sierra Oncology, and BELLUS Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.33, a 236.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.94 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 232.5K.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

