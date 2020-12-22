Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) on December 15 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 68.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Sierra Oncology, and BELLUS Health.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 176.5% upside. In a report issued on December 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $8.94 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 273.3K.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.