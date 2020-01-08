Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

Based on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.06 million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.