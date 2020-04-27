Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals with a $37.50 average price target, implying a 590.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.06 million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne, and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.