Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals with a $37.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.73 and a one-year low of $2.74. Currently, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 207.4K.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne, and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.