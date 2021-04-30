Castlight Health (CSLT) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Castlight Health (CSLT) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Allscripts.

Castlight Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

The company has a one-year high of $2.36 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Castlight Health has an average volume of 1.17M.

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts, and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.