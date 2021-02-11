Castlight Health (CSLT) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Castlight Health (CSLT), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.92, close to its 52-week high of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Catalyst, HealthStream, and Accolade.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castlight Health is a Hold with an average price target of $1.50.

Based on Castlight Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.08 million and GAAP net loss of $447K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.46 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.34 million.

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts, and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.