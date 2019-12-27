Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Massaro reiterated a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.59, close to its 52-week high of $31.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Meridian Bioscience, and Chembio Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Castle Biosciences with a $34.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.16 and a one-year low of $15.26. Currently, Castle Biosciences has an average volume of 110.7K.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.