Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Castle Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences’ market cap is currently $498.1M and has a P/E ratio of 101.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.63.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.