Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and BTIG gave Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Max Masucci reiterated a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -17.9% and a 21.1% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Castle Biosciences with a $40.00 average price target, implying a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.77 and a one-year low of $15.26. Currently, Castle Biosciences has an average volume of 151.4K.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.