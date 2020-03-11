Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL) and a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Castle Biosciences with a $37.50 average price target.

Based on Castle Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.15 million.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.