Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences (SAVA) on February 22 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.5% and a 67.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cassava Sciences with a $67.00 average price target, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $117.54 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, Cassava Sciences has an average volume of 6.82M.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

