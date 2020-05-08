Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences (SAVA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cassava Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.95 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Cassava Sciences has an average volume of 917.4K.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.