Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group gave Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cassava Sciences with a $87.40 average price target, implying an 110.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Cassava Sciences’ market cap is currently $1.66B and has a P/E ratio of -142.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAVA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Sanford Robertson, a Director at SAVA bought 7,472 shares for a total of $305,521.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.