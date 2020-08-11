Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 55.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Cassava Sciences has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Cassava Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.36 million.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.