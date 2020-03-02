Casper Sleep (CSPR) Initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Casper Sleep (CSPR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.02, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Casper Sleep has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Casper Sleep’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casper Sleep, Inc. engages in the provision of sleep products. It offers pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and sleep services. The company was founded by Jeffrey Chapin, Gabriel Flateman, Philip Krim, Neal Parikh, and Timothy Luke Sherwin on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.