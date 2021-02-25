Casper Sleep (CSPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Matt Koranda from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Casper Sleep (CSPR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.14.

Koranda has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Casper Sleep.

According to TipRanks.com, Koranda is ranked #1225 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Casper Sleep with a $11.50 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.97 and a one-year low of $3.15. Currently, Casper Sleep has an average volume of 811.6K.

Casper Sleep, Inc. engages in the provision of sleep products. It offers pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and sleep services. The company was founded by Jeffrey Chapin, Gabriel Flateman, Philip Krim, Neal Parikh, and Timothy Luke Sherwin on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.