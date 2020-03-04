Casey’s General (CASY) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Casey’s General (CASY), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #1648 out of 6263 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Hold with an average price target of $170.33.

Based on Casey’s General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $81.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.84 million.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.