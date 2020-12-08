Casey’s General (CASY) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General (CASY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.82, close to its 52-week high of $196.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.11, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Casey’s General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.63 billion and had a net profit of $85.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.