Cascend Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Xilinx (XLNX)

Cascend Securities analyst Eric Ross reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx (XLNX) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.06, close to its 52-week low of $87.56.

Ross has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Xilinx.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #2014 out of 5871 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.64, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $24.8B and has a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XLNX in relation to earlier this year.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

