Cascend Securities Believes Micron (MU) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Cascend from Cascend Securities maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.48, close to its 52-week high of $87.25.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $97.64 average price target, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Micron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion and net profit of $803 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.14 billion and had a net profit of $491 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, April Arnzen, the SVP, Chief People Officer of MU sold 11,668 shares for a total of $713,615.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Read More on MU: