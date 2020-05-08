Cascades (CADNF) Receives a Hold from National Bank

National Bank analyst Zachary Evershed maintained a Hold rating on Cascades (CADNF) today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

Evershed has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Cascades.

According to TipRanks.com, Evershed is ranked #3425 out of 6531 analysts.

Cascades has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.26, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.45 and a one-year low of $6.64. Currently, Cascades has an average volume of 1,280.

Cascades, Inc. produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products and Tissue Papers. The Containerboard segment includes a variety of corrugated packaging containers, including corrugated sheets, specialized packaging, general folding cartons and quick-service restaurant packaging. The Boxboard Europe segment manufactures coated virgin boxboards, coated recycled boxboards and recycled linerboards. The Specialty Products segment includes industrial packaging, specialty papers and consumer packaging products. The Tissue Papers segment includes paper towels, paper hand towels, bathroom tissue, facial tissue and paper napkins. The company was founded by Alain Lemaire, Bernard Lemaire, and Laurent Lemaire on March 26, 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.