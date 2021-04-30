Casa Systems (CASA) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Sell rating on Casa Systems (CASA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.15 and a one-year low of $3.65. Currently, Casa Systems has an average volume of 726.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASA in relation to earlier this year.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.