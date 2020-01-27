Casa Systems (CASA) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems (CASA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Audiocodes, and Lantronix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $6.17.

Based on Casa Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CASA in relation to earlier this year.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. It also offers cable, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks solutions. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.