Casa Systems (CASA) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on May 1, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems (CASA), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.33, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.03 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Casa Systems has an average volume of 541K.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

