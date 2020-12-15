Casa Systems (CASA) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems (CASA) on December 8 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.97 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Casa Systems has an average volume of 303.3K.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.