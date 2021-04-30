Casa Systems (CASA) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems (CASA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Casa Systems with a $11.50 average price target.

Casa Systems’ market cap is currently $791.7M and has a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -81.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASA in relation to earlier this year.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.