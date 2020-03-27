Casa Systems (CASA) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems (CASA), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.07, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Casa Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $113 million and GAAP net loss of $25.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.83 million and had a net profit of $14.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More on CASA: