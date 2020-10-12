Casa Systems (CASA) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report issued on October 9, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems (CASA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a one-year high of $7.42 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Casa Systems has an average volume of 307.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CASA in relation to earlier this year.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.