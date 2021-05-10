Carvana Co (CVNA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA) today and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $328.25, representing a 35.0% upside. In a report issued on April 26, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Carvana Co’s market cap is currently $42.69B and has a P/E ratio of -88.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 114.57.

Founded in 2012, Arizona-based Carvana Co. is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.