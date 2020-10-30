Carvana Co (CVNA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.76, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and GAAP net loss of $40.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $986 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More on CVNA: