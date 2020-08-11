Carvana Co (CVNA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Carvana Co (CVNA) received a Hold rating and a $195.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $187.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $190.07, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $225.45 and a one-year low of $22.16. Currently, Carvana Co has an average volume of 2.1M.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

