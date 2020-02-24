Carvana Co (CVNA) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Carvana Co (CVNA) today and set a price target of $62.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.38, close to its 52-week high of $115.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.00, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.7 million.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.