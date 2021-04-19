Carvana Co (CVNA) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 15, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $275.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 76.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carvana Co with a $315.79 average price target, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion and GAAP net loss of $63.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $41.13 million.

Founded in 2012, Arizona-based Carvana Co. is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.