Carvana Co (CVNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and B.Riley FBR gave Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana Co yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.77, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $115.24 and a one-year low of $22.16. Currently, Carvana Co has an average volume of 3.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.