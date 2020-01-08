Carvana Co (CVNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.91, close to its 52-week high of $99.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carvana Co with a $96.14 average price target, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.7 million.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.