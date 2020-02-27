Carvana Co (CVNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carvana Co with a $103.23 average price target, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $41.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More on CVNA: