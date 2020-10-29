Carvana Co (CVNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Carvana Co (CVNA), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $235.24, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $242.15 and a one-year low of $22.16. Currently, Carvana Co has an average volume of 1.9M.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

