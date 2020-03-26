Carter’s (CRI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Carter’s (CRI) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carter’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.50, a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Carter’s’ market cap is currently $3.18B and has a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.24.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.