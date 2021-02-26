Carter’s (CRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Carter’s (CRI), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.68.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 66.7% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter’s with a $112.67 average price target.

Based on Carter’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $865 million and net profit of $81.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $943 million and had a net profit of $60.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRI in relation to earlier this year.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.