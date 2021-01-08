Carter Bank & (CARE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Carter Bank & (CARE). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter Bank & with a $13.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carter Bank &’s market cap is currently $215.6M and has a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carter Bank & Trust operates as a state chartered community bank. It provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products & insurance. The firm offers savings & checking accounts, deposits, money market, loans, insurance and retirement funds. The company was founded on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.