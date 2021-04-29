Carter Bank & (CARE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Carter Bank & (CARE) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carter Bank & is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.25.

Based on Carter Bank &’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.59 million and net profit of $2.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.43 million and had a net profit of $3.61 million.

Carter Bank & Trust operates as a state chartered community bank. It provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products & insurance. The firm offers savings & checking accounts, deposits, money market, loans, insurance and retirement funds. The company was founded on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.