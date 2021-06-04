Carter Bank & (CARE) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Carter Bank & (CARE) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 77.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter Bank & with a $16.25 average price target.

Based on Carter Bank &’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.64 million and net profit of $9.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.49 million and had a net profit of $4.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARE in relation to earlier this year.

Carter Bank & Trust operates as a state chartered community bank. It provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products & insurance. The firm offers savings & checking accounts, deposits, money market, loans, insurance and retirement funds. The company was founded on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.