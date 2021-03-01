Cars (CARS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Benchmark Co. gave Cars (NYSE: CARS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.63, a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Cars’ market cap is currently $786.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.47.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.