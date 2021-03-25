Cars (CARS) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

Cars (CARS) received a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target from Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a one-year high of $15.71 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 595.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARS in relation to earlier this year.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.