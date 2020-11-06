Cars (CARS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cars’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of $24.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More on CARS: