Cars (CARS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Brian Anderson- February 24, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Based on Cars’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $426 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.36 million.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships.

