Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Brian Anderson- November 18, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Carrols Restaurant Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.88, which is a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $407 million and net profit of $3.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $402 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.81 million.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

