Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Carrols Restaurant Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, implying a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carrols Restaurant Group’s market cap is currently $316.2M and has a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.68.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.