Carrier Global (CARR) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global (CARR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.76, close to its 52-week high of $34.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrier Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.08, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Carrier Global Corp is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company’s products and services include Residential systems, Commerical systems, Transport Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.